There are a couple new faces on the Red Sox roster.

The 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline has come and gone and the Red Sox found themselves involved in three moves. Chaim Bloom and Co. acquired outfielder Kyle Schwarber and relief pitchers Austin Davis and Hansel Robles.

For more on the Red Sox’s newest members, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.