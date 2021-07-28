Takeaways From Bruins’ Reported Erik Haula, Tomas Nosek Signings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins made a pair of forward signings in relatively quick succession Wednesday, reportedly adding Erik Haula and Tomas Nosek.

Haula is on a two-year deal that carries a $2.375 million cap hit, while Nosek’s two-year pact will pay him 1.75 million annually against the cap.

You can read our reaction to the reported Derek Forbort signing here. Let’s dive into some thoughts on Haula and Nosek.

— The Haula deal is great. A steady, seasoned veteran that reminds this particular writer a lot of the Craig Smith signing. While Haula is not quite as much of a shooter as Smith, he is a reliable goal scorer that has the ability to really pop off. Even at his worst, you can bank on Haula to be someone who puts up 25 points and scores double-digit goals.

— As for a fit, it seems obvious. Haula probably will go on the third line with, as it stands now, Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk. After a down season for DeBrusk, putting him with Haula and Coyle could be helpful.

Coyle, once back at full health, should regain his ability to fend defenders off the puck. Haula can make plays offensively himself, and he can both center a line and play on the wing. Even if being used as a winger, Haula’s playmaking ability coupled with Coyle’s puck-possession skills might free up space for DeBrusk to play more freely offensively.

— Haula is listed as a left winger, but he plays a lot of center. The Bruins have been adamant that they envision using Coyle as a center, but this does beg the question: Could the addition of Haula push Coyle to the wing? One case to make in favor of the move: If the collection of Haula, DeBrusk and Coyle for the third line is what happens, then having Haula pivot the unit could allow for everybody to play on their strong side. Haula is a left shot, so if he and DeBrusk are on the wings, someone is on their off side.