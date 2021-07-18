Taxidermist Gives Insight Into New Hampshire’s Lobster NASCAR Trophy

NESN Logo Sign In

LOUDON, N.H. — “Pinch me” probably is the last thing a NASCAR driver should say after winning a Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Foxwoods 301 victors annually claim two trophies. One of them is a more standard, but nonetheless awesome, trophy themed after Foxwoods Resort Casino. The other is a real lobster, first presented alive and well in victory lane and later delivered as mounted taxidermy.

Some drivers embrace the hallowed crustacean; others, like Denny Hamlin, legitimately are terrified of it.

But how did we get here? What goes into such a unique trophy presentation?

Ahead of Sunday’s race at NHMS, NBC Sports caught up with Tom Voyer, the taxidermist responsible for NASCAR’s most unique trophy.

“We wanna be different, we don’t want a plastic trophy,” Voyer said told NBC Sports. “We don’t want a silver bowl or a platter. We want to really show New England.”

” … I’m a taxidermist that sort of deals in the odd and unusual. That sort of got me into doing lobsters, which is an unusual animal to mount. Which got me into providing the trophies for the NASCAR races.”