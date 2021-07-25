Taylor Makar, Brother of Cale, Drafted By Avalanche In Seventh Round

NESN Logo Sign In

The UMass to Colorado Avalanche pipeline just got stronger.

Taylor Makar, the brother of Avalanche star Cale Makar, was drafted by the Avalanche in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft on Saturday. The younger Makar is slated to follow in his brother’s footsteps and begin his NCAA career at UMass this season.

A forward, Taylor Makar had five goals and 14 assists in 16 games for the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League last year.

It’s been a big weekend for the Makar family. Taylor Makar’s selection comes hours after the Avalanche announced it had signed Cale Makar — a Hobey Baker Award winner at UMass in 2018-19 — to a six-year contract with an average annual value of $9 million.