Taylor Hall on Friday signed a new contract with the Boston Bruins, and he seemed happy with the deal when he spoke to reporters that afternoon. And he wasn’t the only one excited that he would remain in Boston.

His teammate Charlie McAvoy celebrated the deal in an Instagram story.

McAvoy shared a photo of a goal celebration and offered his congratulations to Hall, referencing the show “Trailer Park Boys” in the process:

Shortly after Hall arrived from the Buffalo Sabres at the trade deadline, he praised McAvoy and said he didn’t think the 23-year-old had quite reached the top of his game.

Thanks to Friday’s move, the pair will have some more time to reach their ceiling together.