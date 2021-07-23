Taylor Hall Contract Reaction: Both Bruins, Winger Win Big With New Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall and the Boston Bruins both should be pretty happy with themselves right now.

The Bruins on Friday officially reached a new contract with the star winger, signing Hall to a four-year deal with a $6 million cap hit.

Hall maybe could’ve gotten more had he hit the open market, and it was a wise move by Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to not dilly-dally and just get things done with Hall before next Wednesday. While the flat cap complicates things, it’s fair to assume some contending team would be willing to give Hall a plenty healthy offer.

From a Bruins standpoint, this allows them to sign someone who will be a key player for an extended period of time, all without destroying their cap situation. They’ve left themselves with ample money to re-sign Tuukka Rask, David Krejci and Mike Reilly, plus another outside free agent or two before they have to start moving money out.

It also gives them some second line stability. It’s unclear what’s next for Krejci, but even if he moves on, the Bruins still have 2/3rds of the Hall-Krejci-Craig Smith line that worked out so well last season. And if Krejci still is pondering whether or not to continue his NHL career, knowing he would have his two linemates that worked out so well with him back must be reassuring.

If he does decide to depart, though, the Bruins can rest assured that his replacement would be in good hands. It could be a youngster like Jack Studnicka, or a more proven veteran like Charlie Coyle, pivoting Hall and Smith. Either way, having the situation on the wings taken care of should bring Sweeney some peace of mind.

This contract also will be a nice foray into what might prove to be the next era of Bruins. Patrice Bergeron will be a free agent after next season, and the long-term futures of Rask and Krejci are unclear. It is possible that all three are gone by the time Hall’s contract is up. Having him around with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, among some of the others, in the coming years will bring some important stability in what could end up being a transition period.