Terrence Clarke Honored With Ceremonious Selection At 2021 NBA Draft

Terrence Clarke got his NBA Draft moment.

Clarke, a Dorchester native who grew up in Roxbury before starring at Brewster Academy and the University of Kentucky, was expected to be selected during the 2021 NBA Draft. But he was tragically killed in a car crash in April at the age of 19.

As the draft continued Thursday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver honored Clarke with a ceremonious selection. His family took the stage as the crowd chanted his name.

“His extraordinary talent, commitment and dedication to the game deserve to be recognized on this stage,” Silver said before introducing Clarke’s mother, sister and brother and continuing:

“It is my honor to now announce that with the next pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the NBA selects Terrence Clarke from the University of Kentucky.”

On what would?ve been his draft night, the NBA pays tribute to Kentucky's Terrence Clarke by making him an honorary draftee ? pic.twitter.com/i3BOvzIlTi — ESPN (@espn) July 30, 2021

The Boston Celtics also recognized Clarke with a Twitter post following the selection: