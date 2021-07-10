Terry Francona Tried Throwing Umpire Out During Wild Tirade

NESN Logo Sign In

Terry Francona was ejected during Friday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals, and the Cleveland manager wanted to take the umpire with him.

Check out Francona’s absolutely electric reaction to a crazy double play call in the bottom of the eighth inning:

Tito gets tossed as tensions run high after a wild sequence of events led to two @Indians runners getting tagged out at third base.#OurCLE pic.twitter.com/LM2dI5lGfZ — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) July 10, 2021

The play in question centered around a base-running blunder. Daniel Johnson started moving from third base to home on a ground ball, but decided to turn around and head back to the bag. When he got there, he met Cesar Hernandez, who had traveled from second.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez tagged both players — Hernandez was an active runner, since two players can’t occupy the same base, then Johnson stepped off the base when he was tagged. By the rules, at least as explained by Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com, third base umpire James Hoye made the right move.

Here's the play in question that has left everyone involved awfully confused? https://t.co/fUNFMy1FED pic.twitter.com/YKQ5scsi8A — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) July 10, 2021

But Francona wasn’t having it. He doubled down on his stance after the game: