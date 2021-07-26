Texans Reportedly Open To Deshaun Watson Trade; Here’s Likely Asking Price

NESN Logo Sign In

For months we had heard the Texans were not interested in even entertaining the idea of a Deshaun Watson trade.

It appears Houston has changed course.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Monday reported the Texans are willing to listen to trade offers for Watson, who reported to training camp Sunday. The expected asking price for the star quarterback unsurprisingly is a haul, as Pelissero reports interested teams likely would need to offer Houston three first-round picks and more for Watson.

A potential Watson trade is a complicated matter for multiple reasons. The 25-year-old currently is facing over 20 civil lawsuits stemming from sexual harassment and assault allegations. Watson’s legal situation remains ongoing, and neither the Texans nor the NFL have issued a punishment.

Watson also has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he effectively has the final say over where he’s moved.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection might not be exceptionally picky about potential landing spots, however. Pelissero reported Watson’s demeanor upon reporting to Texans training camp made it clear he wants out of Houston.