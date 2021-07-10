NESN Logo Sign In

Kiké Hernández has been a force from the leadoff spot for the Boston Red Sox of late, this much we know.

But there’s one stat that shows just how much of a force.

Hernández blasted yet another home run from the leadoff spot in the first inning of Boston’s opening game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

According to Red Sox Notes on Twitter, Hernández has hit four leadoff home runs since June 27. The rest of the American League only has three.

Leadoff homers since June 27:



Kiké Hernández ? 4

The rest of the AL ? 3 — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 10, 2021

We’ll see if Hernández can make it five Saturday against the Phillies.