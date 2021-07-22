NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox put on their own Home Run Derby against the Toronto Blue Jays on

Monday and Wednesday, and more than half of them came in impressive fashion.

Boston took both games from Toronto in Buffalo and look to keep that momentum going against the New York Yankees on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Even though they were playing at a smaller ball park in Buffalo, it shouldn’t go unnoticed that a good amount of their 11 home runs hit against the Blue Jays came with two strikes in the count.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, eight of Boston’s 11 home runs happened when the batter had two strikes against them, more than any team during that a two-game span since 2000.

We’ll see what kind of damage the Red Sox can do when they begin their game against New York at 7:10 p.m. ET.