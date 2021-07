NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have been the comeback kids so far in 2021.

The Red Sox have fought until the very last pitch each game so far this season and after Thursday night’s impressive extra-inning win over the New York Yankees currently sit atop the leaderboard for most comeback victories with 30.

