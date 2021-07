NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Whitlock is exceeding all expectations.

The young Boston Red Sox relief pitcher has gotten it done from the bullpen all season to the tune of a minuscule 1.26 ERA across 30 games.

Whitlock sits atop the Major League Baseball leaderboard in scoreless appearances of an inning or more after Wednesday’s performance with 18.

