The Tokyo Olympics are bound to delight sports fans.

The delayed 2020 Olympics will run between Friday, July 23 and Sunday, Aug. 8, with the world’s greatest athletes from 41 sports vying for glory in 339 medal events. Fans in the United States will be able to watch all the action, as the networks and platforms of NBCUniversal air the Games live on television or streaming online.

Coverage of the opening ceremony will start at 6:55 a.m. ET on Friday, but competition already is underway.

Find each day’s scheduled events here.

Here’s how to watch the Tokyo Olympics in the United States:

When: Between Wednesday, July 21, and Sunday, Aug. 8

TV: NBC | NBCSN | USA Network | CNBC | Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA | Golf Channel | Telemundo | NBC Universo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBCOlympics.com | Peacock | Telemundo Deportes