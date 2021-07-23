Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Live Stream: Watch Parade Of Nations Online

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony is bound to spike excitement over the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics.

The opening ceremony will take place Friday at the Olympic Stadium. The ceremony is bound to include stirring performances and other stunning scenes before competitors from 41 sports march onto the global stage in the parade of nations.

Viewers in the United States have three chances to watch the opening ceremony on NBC: live between 6:55 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET; a primetime replay between 7:30 p.m. and midnight and an overnight replay between 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Here’s how to watch the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony live in the United States:

When: Friday, July 23, at 6:55 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBCOlympics.com | Peacock | Telemundo Deportes