The Tokyo Olympics (finally) opened Friday, and the opening ceremony had more than we could’ve asked for. Instead of just the viral Tonga flag bearer and his oiled chest, a second flag bearer decided to give Pita Taufatofua a run for his money.

Taufatofua became an internet sensation at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, when he made his Olympic debut in taekwondo and represented his island nation by carrying its flag at the opening ceremony. He was back at it again two years later, when he participated in cross country skiing at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

And Friday, as he readied to go at it in taekwondo again, Taufatofua was back, shirtless, oiled and representing his country in traditional Tongan costume.

A proud day for all the strong women in Tonga and the Pacific. Great Job Malia Paseka and all the Tongan athletes proudly carrying the Tongan flag out into the world pic.twitter.com/WJj1TiteQa — Pita Taufatofua (@pitaTofua) July 23, 2021

But unlike in previous years, he had competition — Rillio Rii of Vanuatu, a rower and one of three athletes from the country in the South Pacific, also showed up without the top half of his outfit.

The 37-year-old Taufatofua never has medaled in his Olympic pursuits, but he’s leaned into becoming an international sensation. He is a UNICEF ambassador and a motivational speaker.