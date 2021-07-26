Tokyo Olympics: Team USA’s Katie Ledecky Stunned In 400M Freestyle

NESN Logo Sign In

Katie Ledecky on Sunday fell just short of her sixth Olympic gold medal in the highly anticipated 400-meter freestyle, stunned with a second-place finish after recording the second fastest time of her career.

Unfortunately, rival Ariarne Titmus of Australia swam the second fastest time in history, clocking in at 3:56.69.

Ledecky swam it in 3:57.36, but failed to defend her medal in the event. Titmus is the first woman to beat Ledecky in an individual event at the Olympics.

“She really pushed me and I think it’s good for the sport,” Ledecky said of Titmus after the American took silver.

Australia's Ariarne Titmus wins the Olympic gold medal in the women's 400m free.@KatieLedecky gets the silver, earning her first Olympic medal of these #TokyoOlympics.



? NBC

? https://t.co/XznsNz3Xze

? NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/HDzi46SjJG — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2021

It’s was her first piece of hardware from Tokyo, and hopefully not her last.

Ledecky is the first swimmer in the world — male or female — to attempt to race every individual freestyle race, regardless of distance.