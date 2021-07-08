Tom Brady To Blame For N’Keal Harry Trade Request? Ex-Patriot Explains

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson on Tuesday connected a few dots that suggest Tom Brady indirectly is responsible for N’Keal Harry requesting a trade from New England.

Basically, as Johnson explained on NBC Sports Boston’s “Boston Sports Tonight,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his players are acting much differently these days, one year removed from Brady’s decision to leave New England and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

“I think the Patriots, quite honestly, have lost that thing that makes them the Patriots,” Johnson said. “You take Tom Brady out of New England and the entire ecosystem has been disrupted. When have you ever seen a player take on Bill Belichick that has not accomplished anything in this league, like N’Keal Harry is taking him on so publicly?”

Harry’s agent, Jamal Tooson, released a statement Tuesday indicating his client has requested a trade, a surprising move given the wide receiver hardly has lived up to expectations in his first two seasons with the Patriots since being selected 32nd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Now, one could point to Harry’s request as being an isolated incident, therefore not cause for alarm in Foxboro. But the Patriots are coming off a disappointing 2020 season in which they finished with a 7-9 record and missed the NFL playoffs. Belichick and Co. need to get back on the right track in 2021, and the optics of an underachieving first-round pick forcing his way out of town aren’t great.

“You’re seeing things from players you’ve never seen before. You’re seeing Bill Belichick do things you’ve never seen Bill Belichick do,” Johnson said. “Why? Why all of a sudden now? It’s a totally different ecosystem now that Tom is gone. And you’re seeing things and behaviors out of Bill Belichick and out of players that you’ve never seen before.”