Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continued on his victory tour Thursday night.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion joined his Tampa Bay teammates as the organization presented the teams its rings. It’s just a few days after Brady & Co. appeared at the White House celebrating their triumph with President Joe Biden.

Well, in the midst of the celebration — the social media videos, the photos with running back Leonard Fournette — the 43-year-old quarterback offered his latest mic-drop moment. And it turned into a viral sensation rather quickly.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be a part of championship teams, and this is one of them, this is a championship team,” Brady said, as shared by Buccaneers’ social media manager Jill Beckman. “… You know what ring is my favorite one? My favorite ring is the next one.

“I love you guys, man. I love you. I’m proud of you,” Brady added. “Let’s (expletive) go.”

Brady certainly has got familiar with those sorts of moments, especially during the latter part of his two decade run with the New England Patriots.

But would anyone really be surprised to see Brady’s Buccaneers repeat as Super Bowl champions next season?