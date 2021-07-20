Tom Brady Posts Heartfelt Birthday Message For Wife Gisele Bündchen

NESN Logo Sign In

In addition to being a seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady also is amazing at expressing love for his wife, Gisele Bündchen, on her birthday.

The former New England Patriots QB sent a heart-warming message to Bündchen in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Take a look:

The caption reads: “Happy Birthday! This has been an incredible year and it’s hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago, but I do! You love our family the way nobody else can and we all celebrate you on this day! Te amo Tanto meu amor da minha vida! @gisele”

The post features a photo of Bündchen and their daughter, Vivian, enjoying a day out in nature. And to add a cherry on top, Brady also posted a photo of the two together on his Instagram story reel, tagged with Ray LaMontagne’s song “You Are The Best Thing.”

The couple has been married since 2009. The Brazilian supermodel turned 41 on Wednesday.