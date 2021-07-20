Tom Brady Posts Heartfelt Birthday Message For Wife Gisele Bündchen

There is nothing Brady loves more than football and family

by

In addition to being a seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady also is amazing at expressing love for his wife, Gisele Bündchen, on her birthday.

The former New England Patriots QB sent a heart-warming message to Bündchen in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Take a look:

The caption reads: “Happy Birthday! This has been an incredible year and it’s hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago, but I do! You love our family the way nobody else can and we all celebrate you on this day! Te amo Tanto meu amor da minha vida! @gisele”

The post features a photo of Bündchen and their daughter, Vivian, enjoying a day out in nature. And to add a cherry on top, Brady also posted a photo of the two together on his Instagram story reel, tagged with Ray LaMontagne’s song “You Are The Best Thing.”

The couple has been married since 2009. The Brazilian supermodel turned 41 on Wednesday.

More NFL:

Tom Brady Still Being Petty To Team That Passed On Bucs QB In Free Agency
Boston Red Sox Outfielder Kiké Hernández
Previous Article

Red Sox Look To Maintain Momentum Vs. Blue Jays After Monday’s Blowout
New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy
Next Article

Kyle Van Noy Shares Hype Video On Twitter Ahead Of Patriots Return

Picked For You

Related