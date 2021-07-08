NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t underestimate the power of Tom Brady… and tequila.

The Tampa Bay Lightning clinched their second straight Stanley Cup title with a 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena. Championships are becoming commonplace in the Sunshine State, as Brady, of course, led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory during the 2020 NFL season.

As you might recall, Brady really enjoyed himself at the Bucs’ parade in February, even throwing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another in a move seemingly sparked by a few too many tequila shots.

So, after the Lightning secured hockey’s ultimate prize Wednesday, the official Stanley Cup Twitter account tweeted a simple reminder at Tampa Bay’s beloved quarterback.

“FYI I’m too heavy to throw, @TomBrady,” the account tweeted.

Brady, who already poked fun at himself earlier in the day for his golf performance during “The Match” on Tuesday, took Lord Stanley’s quick note in stride, responding perfectly by recalling his now-famous booze-fueled trophy toss.

“Idk … everything feels a bit lighter after some tequilla,” Tom Brady wrote, adding a crying laughing emoji.