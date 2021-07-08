Don’t underestimate the power of Tom Brady… and tequila.
The Tampa Bay Lightning clinched their second straight Stanley Cup title with a 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena. Championships are becoming commonplace in the Sunshine State, as Brady, of course, led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory during the 2020 NFL season.
As you might recall, Brady really enjoyed himself at the Bucs’ parade in February, even throwing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another in a move seemingly sparked by a few too many tequila shots.
So, after the Lightning secured hockey’s ultimate prize Wednesday, the official Stanley Cup Twitter account tweeted a simple reminder at Tampa Bay’s beloved quarterback.
“FYI I’m too heavy to throw, @TomBrady,” the account tweeted.
Brady, who already poked fun at himself earlier in the day for his golf performance during “The Match” on Tuesday, took Lord Stanley’s quick note in stride, responding perfectly by recalling his now-famous booze-fueled trophy toss.
“Idk … everything feels a bit lighter after some tequilla,” Tom Brady wrote, adding a crying laughing emoji.
Just in case Brady planned on recruiting a partner in crime, the Stanley Cup Twitter account also reminded Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski that it’s too heavy to catch.
But is it really? The Stanley Cup weighs 34.5 pounds. And we like to think where there’s a will, there’s a way.
Still, the Lightning might want to keep Brady and Gronk away from the Cup, just to be safe.