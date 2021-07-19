Tom Brady Reportedly Will Attend Buccaneers White House Ceremony

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady was a White House no-show in 2015 and 2017 but he apparently will not repeat those decisions this year.

The Buccaneers quarterback will be in attendance Tuesday when United States President Joe Biden welcomes the Super Bowl LV champions to the White House, according to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud. Brady did not attend the New England Patriots’ ceremony with then-president Barack Obama in 2017, nor did he visit Donald Trump’s White House in 2017.

He and the entire team passed on the event in 2019.

My information is that yes, Tom Brady will attend. Stay tuned. https://t.co/wpflN4anMG — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) July 19, 2021

So, this will be the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s first White House ceremony since 2005, when George W. Bush welcomed the Patriots after their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Additionally, Tampa’s ceremony will mark the first time a Super Bowl champion has visited the White House since 2017.