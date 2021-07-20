Tom Brady Cracks Election Joke, Makes ‘Sleepy’ Reference At White House

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady brought all the jokes to the nation’s capital.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback delivered a brief speech Tuesday during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ White House visit. Brady made the trip to Washington after no-shows in 2017 and 2015, when he won Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

During his speech, Brady cracked a few politically themed jokes aimed at United States President Joe Biden. The 43-year-old referenced former president Donald Trump’s infamous nickname for Biden, as well as his illegitimate claims of election fraud.

“Got on a roll, not a lot of people think that we could have won,” Brady said. “In fact, I think about 40 percent of the people still don’t think we won. You understand that, Mr. President?”

After Biden confirmed he understood, Brady continued: “And, personally, it’s nice for me to be back here. We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was. I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing, and they started calling me ‘Sleepy Tom.’ Why would they do that to me?”

