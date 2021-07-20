Tom Brady Cracks Election Joke, Makes ‘Sleepy’ Reference At White House

Tom Brady brought all the jokes to the nation’s capital.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback delivered a brief speech Tuesday during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ White House visit. Brady made the trip to Washington after no-shows in 2017 and 2015, when he won Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.
During his speech, Brady cracked a few politically themed jokes aimed at United States President Joe Biden. The 43-year-old referenced former president Donald Trump’s infamous nickname for Biden, as well as his illegitimate claims of election fraud.
“Got on a roll, not a lot of people think that we could have won,” Brady said. “In fact, I think about 40 percent of the people still don’t think we won. You understand that, Mr. President?”
After Biden confirmed he understood, Brady continued: “And, personally, it’s nice for me to be back here. We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was. I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing, and they started calling me ‘Sleepy Tom.’ Why would they do that to me?”
Take a look:
Har har har!
In other Brady-related news, his trainer recently indicated the future Hall of Famer wants to play two more seasons. Additionally, we now know Brady played through a partially torn MCL last season.