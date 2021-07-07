Tom Brady’s Golf Ball For ‘The Match’ With Super Bowl Titles Is Ultimate Flex

Tom Brady did not hide just how successful he’s been throughout his NFL career during “The Match” on Tuesday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who teamed up with Phil Mickelson to take on Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in the charity event, already hit an incredible 390-yard tee shot on the third hole, but what may have gone unnoticed is the golf ball Brady was using.

Brady made sure to boast his seven Super Bowl championships — six while a member of the New England Patriots and one from his first season with the Bucs — and had the roman numerals of each Super Bowl on the ball.

Oh, and he plays a No. 12 on his Titleist ball, too. You won’t find those at your local pro shop.

Check it out:

Flaunt it if you got it, right?

