Tomas Nosek Loves Winning, Which Is Why He Was Drawn To Bruins

There’s one thing Tomas Nosek wants you to know: He loves winning and he’ll do anything and play any role to ensure that happens.

The Bruins signed the veteran forward to a two-year deal with a $1.75 million annual cap hit. He figures to be an important bottom-six piece who can do a little bit of everything, including bringing some scoring to the fourth line.

He’s spent the last four years with the Vegas Golden Knights, a team that has been largely successful in that time. For a guy that only cares about winning, a Bruins team that routinely is among the Eastern Conference’s best was tantalizing.

“The ambition of this team is very high, that’s what I like,” Nosek said Thursday over Zoom while standing outside a grocery store in his native Czech Republic. “I want to play every year in the playoffs, I want to play every year for the Cup. So, I think that was the main reason why I picked Boston. When I look at the roster, I see a good team, a very good team, and whenever I played against Boston it was always very hard to play against them.

“The city is nice,” Nosek added. “I’ve been there a couple times, it’s more like a European city I would say for me, in the U.S., so it’s a nice city and I’m excited to be there.”

By making multiple moves to the forward group, the Bruins are trending in a direction of handling things up front by committee. That’s where the uber-versatility of guys like Nosek, Nick Foligno and Erik Haula will come in handy, since they all can play on the wings or center a line.

There’s going to be competition for spots on the third and fourth lines, and Nosek is confident he can shoehorn himself into the picture wherever he’s asked.