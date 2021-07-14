MLB Rumors: Trevor Bauer’s Administrative Leave Extended To July 27

NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball reportedly extended Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave once again Wednesday.

ESPN’s MLB insider Jeff Passan broke the news about the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher as the investigation into sexual assault allegations against Bauer continues.

“MLB and the MLBPA agreed to extend it after two week-long periods already as the Pasadena PD and league look into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman,” Passan reported.

Bauer will continue to be paid.

Wednesday’s announcement marked the second time that Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended as Pasadena Police Department, MLB and the Dodgers continue to investigate the unsettling claims.

The Dodgers pitcher and his agents released a statement following the last extension July 8, but have not responded to the latest reported move.