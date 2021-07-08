NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball has extended Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave another seven days as the investigation into sexual assault allegations against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher continue.

Bauer’s camp on Thursday released a statement in response.

“We continue to refute (the woman’s) allegations in the strongest possible terms and Mr. Bauer vehemently denies her account of their two meetings,” a statement from Bauer’s agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, released via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“Again, administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league’s investigation.”

The extension comes on the last day of Bauer’s initial leave, which was handed down after a woman filed a restraining order against the Cy Young pitcher. MLB and the Pasadena Police Department have ongoing, separate investigations into allegations that Bauer sexually and physically assaulted his accuser.

Since claims were raised against him, the 30-year-old adamantly has refuted them. His agent told TMZ “any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law” on June 29. Bauer and his camp don’t appear to be backing down from that.