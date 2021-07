NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox first-round draft pick Marcelo Mayer made his first visit to Fenway Park on Thursday.

Jahmai Webster caught up with Marcelo Mayer to discuss his first time visiting Boston since being drafted fourth overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. Marcelo details his draft-day experience and opens up on how he is approaching evolving from a young high school baseball player into a professional.

For more on Mayer's trip, check out the video above.