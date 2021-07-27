NESN Logo Sign In

If you still believe in the USA men’s basketball team, now’s the time to buy some stock.

The Americans opened -1000 (risk $1,000 to win $100) to win the gold medal at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, so they were a substantial betting favorite. Odds of -1000 imply a 90 percent chance of probability.

As you can imagine, the American odds have changed quite a bit after exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia and their Olympic-opening loss to France. The odds have shortened from -1000 all the way down to -250 over the last few weeks.

.@usabasketball men's odds to win Olympics (@BetMGM)



? Opened -1000

? After loss to Nigeria -800

? After loss to Australia -600

? After loss to France: -250 — John Ewing ? (@johnewing) July 25, 2021

USA Basketball hasn’t been priced this cheap to win gold on the men’s side since the 2004 Olympics, when they finished 5-3 under head coach Larry Brown and took home the bronze medal.

Tokyo Olympics men’s basketball gold medal odds (via BetMGM)

USA -250 ($250 wins $100)

Australia +800 ($100 wins $800)

Slovenia +800

France +900

Spain +900

Italy +4000

Nigeria +6600

Argentina +8000

Czech Republic +10000

Germany +10000

Iran +100000

Japan +100000

I absolutely refuse to lay $1,000 to win $100, but man is it enticing to strike while the iron is cold. Everybody is writing the Americans off and that’s usually a decent time to make a wager. And now you only need to lay $250 to win $100.