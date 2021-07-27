If you still believe in the USA men’s basketball team, now’s the time to buy some stock.
The Americans opened -1000 (risk $1,000 to win $100) to win the gold medal at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, so they were a substantial betting favorite. Odds of -1000 imply a 90 percent chance of probability.
As you can imagine, the American odds have changed quite a bit after exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia and their Olympic-opening loss to France. The odds have shortened from -1000 all the way down to -250 over the last few weeks.
USA Basketball hasn’t been priced this cheap to win gold on the men’s side since the 2004 Olympics, when they finished 5-3 under head coach Larry Brown and took home the bronze medal.
Tokyo Olympics men’s basketball gold medal odds (via BetMGM)
USA -250 ($250 wins $100)
Australia +800 ($100 wins $800)
Slovenia +800
France +900
Spain +900
Italy +4000
Nigeria +6600
Argentina +8000
Czech Republic +10000
Germany +10000
Iran +100000
Japan +100000
I absolutely refuse to lay $1,000 to win $100, but man is it enticing to strike while the iron is cold. Everybody is writing the Americans off and that’s usually a decent time to make a wager. And now you only need to lay $250 to win $100.
Always bet the right team at the right price.
My concerns with USA Basketball are still very real on the men’s side. The superstar power is certainly lacking when you compare this roster to years past. A big three of Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard just doesn’t hold a candle to LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade if you catch my drift. And it’s no secret that almost every country around the world is better than it was four, eight and 12 years ago.
Here’s the reality — USA Basketball is going to destroy its next two opponents in group play and easily advance to the knockout round. The Americans are a 40-point favorite against Iran early Wednesday and they’ll be laying close to 30 to the Czech Republic on Saturday.
With each passing day, team chemistry will grow. Players like Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton that essentially got off a plane to play against France will be much more acclimated as the Olympics trek on. And the betting odds will likely move in favor of the Americans after they pummel Iran and the Czechs.
Are you ready to back the red, white and blue?