The USA women’s soccer team kicks off its journey for Olympic glory with a revenge mission against Sweden.

Top-ranked Team USA and fifth-ranked Sweden will meet Wednesday in Tokyo in their opening game of the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. vies to win its fifth gold medal and become the first reigning FIFA Women’s World Cup champion to win Olympic gold.

Not only would Team USA start its Olympic campaign on sound footing with a win the opener, it also would avenge the Swedes’ victory on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Games.

Team USA’s roster includes 17 players who were on the 2019 World Cup-winning squad. It’s one of many reasons expectations are sky high for the world champions, as they begin their quest for further glory.

Here’s when and how to watch USA-Sweden in the United States:

When: Wednesday, July 21, at 4:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network | Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO | Telemundo Deportes