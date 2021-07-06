VA Hero Of The Week | Nathan Eovaldi Heading To All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

After nine MLB seasons, Nathan Eovaldi is heading to his first MLB All-Star Game. Because of that accomplishment, we’re naming him our VA Hero of the week.

Eovaldi holds a 9-4 record through 17 starts this season, recording a 3.41 ERA. The right-hander will be joining four of his Sox teammates at the mid-summer classic: Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, and Matt Barnes.

NESN’s Chelsea Sherrod has more details on Eovaldi’s All-Star nod in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.