Warriors Reportedly Rejected This Blockbuster Ben Simmons Trade Offer

NESN Logo Sign In

The Warriors apparently are the latest team to send “lol nah” after receiving a Ben Simmons trade offer from the 76ers.

Golden State recently turned down an offer from Philadelphia that centered around James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins and multiple draft picks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday afternoon. The Sixers recently began efforts toward dealing Simmons following the star guard’s disappointing performance in the NBA Playoffs.

From Pompey’s column:

The Sixers asked for Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, the Nos. 7 and 14 picks in tonight’s NBA draft along with two future first-rounders in exchange for Ben Simmons, according to multiple sources. The Warriors quickly turned down the offer.

This comes after a source confirmed The Ringer report that the Sixers asked the San Antonio Spurs for four first-round picks, three first-round pick swaps, and a young player in exchange for Simmons.

According to the Action Network, the Toronto Raptors rejected the Sixers’ asking price of Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and the fourth pick in tonight’s draft for a package that included Simmons.

Warriors reject #Sixers? steep asking price, walk away from Ben Simmons trade centered on Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and four first-rounders https://t.co/8rCz5ulNGI via @phillyinquirer — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) July 29, 2021

Hey, shoot your shot, right?