Watch All Five Red Sox All-Stars Take Off For Midsummer Classic

NESN Logo Sign In

The 91st Midsummer Classic will be held Tuesday at Coors Field in Denver where the action-packed week will include five Boston Red Sox players.

After the 2020 All-Star Game was canceled due to the pandemic, these players are pumped to take the field for the 2021 All-Star Game while representing the Red Sox.

You can check out all five Boston All-Stars catch their flight to Denver in the video below.

Making history this week, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers will be the first Red Sox players to start an All-Star Game together at shortstop and third base, respectively.

J.D. Martinez will be making his fourth career All-Star Game appearance. The veteran has totaled 18 home runs and is hitting .303 with a .926 OPS so far in the 2021 season. He ranks seventh in the AL with 62 RBI.

Nathan Eovaldi will make his presence known at his first career All-Star Game. Grinding his way to the top of the Red Sox rotation, Eovaldi earned his spot on this year’s roster by tying for second in the AL with nine wins. He currently owns a firm 3.66 ERA and 2.55 FIP.