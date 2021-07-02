Watch Brewers’ Jackie Bradley Jr. Turn Double Play, Deke Pirates

Fooled us, too

by

Ben Gamel thought he hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, but the Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder had been fooled.

He wasn’t the only one, though.

If you were watching the Brewers-Pirates game Thursday night, chances are you thought Gamel’s shot was gone judging from Jackie Bradley Jr.’s reaction. The center fielder turned his back and watched the baseball as if it was going to go over the wall.

Then, all of a sudden, it was in his glove.

Bradley then threw the ball to first to double up Jacob Stallings, who already was around second base before he realized he, like many others in the stadium, had been deked.

Check it out:

Yeah, we thought that was a homer.

More:

MLB All-Stars Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Make Red Sox History
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong
Previous Article

Connor Wong Making Most Of Time With Red Sox, Nathan Eovaldi
General view of soccer balls
Next Article

Euro Cup Odds: Safe Bet Of Weekend After Round Of 16 Wreaked Havoc

Picked For You

Related