Watch Brewers’ Jackie Bradley Jr. Turn Double Play, Deke Pirates

Ben Gamel thought he hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, but the Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder had been fooled.

He wasn’t the only one, though.

If you were watching the Brewers-Pirates game Thursday night, chances are you thought Gamel’s shot was gone judging from Jackie Bradley Jr.’s reaction. The center fielder turned his back and watched the baseball as if it was going to go over the wall.

Then, all of a sudden, it was in his glove.

Bradley then threw the ball to first to double up Jacob Stallings, who already was around second base before he realized he, like many others in the stadium, had been deked.

Check it out:

Admit it, JBJ had you fooled too ?#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/x3e0m1ltKP — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 1, 2021

Yeah, we thought that was a homer.