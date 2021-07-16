NESN Logo Sign In

The first home run of the second half of the Boston Red Sox’s season goes to none other than Christian Arroyo.

The Boston infielder picked up right where he left off when he came off the injured list shortly before the All-Star break, and it’s clear four days of rest did him no harm.

With the Red Sox already up 1-0 against the New York Yankees on Friday night, Arroyo crushed a two-run homer to center field to make it a 3-0 game in the top half of the second inning.

Check it out:

Arroyo only keeps getting better on the road.