Watch Fan Casually Swipe Club From Rory McIlroy At Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy couldn’t believe his eyes Friday during the second round of the Scottish Open.

He was robbed in broad daylight.

Glancing over his left shoulder, McIlroy was left in shock when he caught a spectator slithering through his golf bag and taking off with a club as if he was a snake in the grass. Acting as if nothing happened, the fan walked right past McIlroy and decided to take some practice swings on the course.

Harry Diamond, McIlroy’s caddie, was equally stunned, being left frozen as he watched the man take the club out of the bag.

Check it out:

This is crazy, man just walks up and lifts club and headvover off Rory on tee box. Taken away by security straight away ???? #RoryMcIlroy pic.twitter.com/nWDgxlqVJ6 — Irish Golfer Magazine (@IrishGolferMag) July 9, 2021

Seconds later, security personnel escorted out the intruder, who was placed into the hands of the Scotland police department. Thankfully, the spectator only wanted the club and didn’t leave the trio injured.