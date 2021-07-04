NESN Logo Sign In

Kiké Hernández provided the outfield heroics for the Boston Red Sox on Friday, and J.D. Martinez made sure not to be outdone Saturday.

The Red Sox left fielder, who usually serves as the team’s designated hitter, threw out Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy for the final out of the 10th inning to keep the game tied 4-4. Murphy was trying to score from third on what would have been the game-winning sacrifice fly by teammate Elvis Andrus.

The play helped the visitors get out of a major jam in the bottom of the 10th. Oakland had bases loaded with nobody out before Tony Kemp popped out on a bunt attempt and Martinez recorded a put out and assist to end the threat.