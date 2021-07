NESN Logo Sign In

Kiké Hernández continued his hot stretch at the plate Saturday night, and it helped the Boston Red Sox extend their lead over the host Oakland Athletics.

Hernández sent a solo home run 400 feet to left field in the seventh inning. The blast gave Boston a 4-2 advantage after starter Garrett Richards went five innings on the mound.

Check it out:

Different day, same Kiké pic.twitter.com/GC7r3LsTZJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 4, 2021

It was the fourth home run in seven games for Hernández and his 10th of the season.