The Los Angeles Angels looked poised to take the lead against the Boston Red Sox in the bottom of the second inning when Luis Rengifo sent the ball to center field.

Then Kiké Hernández happened.

Rengifo lifted a 1-1 pitch off Martín Pérez that looked all but out, but Hernández jumped up to reel in the catch, end the inning and keep the Red Sox up 2-1.

Check it out:

This comes after Hernández made a game-saving play against the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.