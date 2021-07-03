Watch Kiké Hernández Throw Game-Saving Dart From Center Field

Turns out, Kiké has a cannon

Things could have gone sideways for the Boston Red Sox pretty quick Friday night.

Up 3-2 in the 10th inning with nobody out, the Oakland Athletics had runners on the corners against Adam Ottavino.

Sean Murphy hit a fly ball to center that was deep enough to give Seth Brown a clean shot at tagging up and scoring. But Kiké Hernández got under the ball, had a nice jump and uncorked a rocket. The throw was right on the money and beat Brown home, and Christian Vázquez made a clean catch and tag for the double play.

Ottavino got the next hitter to pop out to end the game, giving Boston its eighth straight victory.

It wasn’t just with the arm that Hernández did damage, as his RBI single in the 10th proved to be the game-winner.

