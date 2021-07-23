Watch Kiké Hernández Tie Game In Ninth Inning With Two-Run Double

Hernández two-RBI double came with two outs and sent the game to extras

Kiké Hernández continued to swing a hot bat Thursday night, and he came through in the biggest of moments.

Hernández connected on a two-out, two-run double to left-center field in the ninth inning of Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees.

It tied the game 3-all and sent it into extra innings at Fenway Park.

Check it out:

Hernández scored Alex Verdugo (one-out single) from third and pinch-runner Jarren Duran from second base.

Rafael Devers was next at the plate but hit a fly ball to right field to end the frame with Hernández on second.

At the end of the day, the Red Sox walked off with a 5-4 win in 10 innings.

