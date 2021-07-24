It sounded like it might have a chance off the bat of Kiké Hernández, who led off for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, but the ball instead bounced off the Green Monster.
The red-hot hitter made it work anyway, grabbing a triple and taking advantage of speedy base running and an overthrow from New York Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor to score.
Can you come up with a more fun way to start a series-deciding game against a division rival?
That’s 1-0, Red Sox, in the bottom of the first.
You definitely don’t see this happen every day, as noted by The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. The Red Sox haven’t been in this situation since 1993, when Jeff McNeely led off with a triple and made it home on an error.
It’s a good month to be Hernández. Entering Saturday afternoon against New York, the utility player’s July entailed a .281 average and 1.061 OPS with 14 RBI and six home runs in 17 games. All while working (at least) a walk in all but six of those.