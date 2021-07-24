NESN Logo Sign In

It sounded like it might have a chance off the bat of Kiké Hernández, who led off for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, but the ball instead bounced off the Green Monster.

The red-hot hitter made it work anyway, grabbing a triple and taking advantage of speedy base running and an overthrow from New York Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor to score.

Can you come up with a more fun way to start a series-deciding game against a division rival?

WOW ?



Kike Hernandez hit a leadoff little league INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/btJ8vPq3hj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 24, 2021

That’s 1-0, Red Sox, in the bottom of the first.

You definitely don’t see this happen every day, as noted by The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. The Red Sox haven’t been in this situation since 1993, when Jeff McNeely led off with a triple and made it home on an error.

First time a Red Sox has led off a game with a triple since Mookie did so twice in 2019. First time a Red Sox has led off with a triple and scored on an error since Jeff McNeely on 10/2/1993. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 24, 2021

It’s a good month to be Hernández. Entering Saturday afternoon against New York, the utility player’s July entailed a .281 average and 1.061 OPS with 14 RBI and six home runs in 17 games. All while working (at least) a walk in all but six of those.