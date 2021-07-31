Watch Kyle Schwarber Take Batting Practice With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

A new face joined the Red Sox on Friday for the start of their stay in Tampa Bay.

Kyle Schwarber has reported to the ballclub after being dealt to Boston on Thursday night. The 2021 All-Star currently is not able to play due to a hamstring injury, but he wasn’t completely idle at Tropicana Field. Schwarber took batting practice with the Red Sox before their series opener against the Rays.

You can watch Schwarber take some hacks with his new team in the video here.

Schwarber’s eventual ramp-up could include some first base work. After Friday’s trade deadline passed, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom acknowledged the Red Sox will give Schwarber a look at the position.