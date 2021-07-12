Watch Marcelo Mayer Highlights After Shortstop Selected By Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox may have got a steal with high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer falling to No. 4 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Mayer was ranked the top overall prospect by MLB.com and Fangraphs while Baseball America and ESPN had him second. Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office surely will be excited with the selection.

Mayer, 18, hit 14 home runs in 34 games during his senior season at Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, Calif. He is a 6-foot-3, 188-pound left-handed hitter who earned comparisons to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager in his scouting report on MLB.com. Mayer has been praised for his potential as a five-tool prospect, as well.

Anyway, check out some of Mayer’s highlights below:

Mayer wants Red Sox fans to know how he’ll impact the winning culture in Boston, which is a simple yet effective message that everyone can get behind.