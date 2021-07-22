Watch Marcelo Mayer Take First Batting Practice Cuts At Fenway Park

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcelo Mayer was in the building Thursday.

The 2021 fourth overall pick, whom the Red Sox reportedly signed to a $6.6 million slot-value contract, visited Fenway Park and got the full experience. He took batting practice swings, met with Boston manager Alex Cora, checked out the Green Monster and spoke to members of the media.

(You can click here to watch a video of his batting practice.)

(And you can click here to watch Mayer speak with Cora.)

Here are some other highlights from the 18-year-old’s day at Fenway:

Admiring the beauty of the Green Monster ? pic.twitter.com/JXZQhNFy06 — NESN (@NESN) July 22, 2021

Your first look at Marcelo Mayer at Fenway Park pic.twitter.com/5eEgPrtPug — NESN (@NESN) July 22, 2021

The Red Sox have not announced where Mayer will begin his professional career.