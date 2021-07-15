NESN Logo Sign In

Jericho Sims showed off his bounce Tuesday at Klutch Sports’ pre-draft Pro Day and made us all wonder whether the Texas Longhorns center really is human.

Watch Sims simulate an “NBA Jam” type of dunk in the video below.

Jericho Sims hit his head on the rim with this dunk ?



Texas Longhorns? Jericho Sims just hit his head on the rim ? at the @KlutchSports pro day.@SimsJericho is 6?10 with a 7?4 wingspan 44.5 inch vert and 37 standing leap. WOW



Jericho Sims went a little too hard with this dunk ? ?



You definitely can elevate your draft stock by soaring off the hardwood floor and scratching your head off the rim as if you were playing backyard basketball on a children’s hoop.

Not only does Sims utilize his vertical for dunk-worthy highlight reels. He also has proven effective on defense, disguising himself as a wall in the paint and putting up a challenge for driving opponents.