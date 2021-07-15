Jericho Sims showed off his bounce Tuesday at Klutch Sports’ pre-draft Pro Day and made us all wonder whether the Texas Longhorns center really is human.
Watch Sims simulate an “NBA Jam” type of dunk in the video below.
You definitely can elevate your draft stock by soaring off the hardwood floor and scratching your head off the rim as if you were playing backyard basketball on a children’s hoop.
Not only does Sims utilize his vertical for dunk-worthy highlight reels. He also has proven effective on defense, disguising himself as a wall in the paint and putting up a challenge for driving opponents.
Sims comes in at 6-foot-10, with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, and has the potential to become a blocking and rebounding machine in the NBA.
Heading into the 2021 NBA Draft, the 22-year-old is most certainly entertaining to watch and capable of posterizing those who step in his way.