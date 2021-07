NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers wasn’t going to let Monday night’s game stay tied for long.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman stepped to the plate in the bottom of the third inning tied 2-2 with the Toronto Blue Jays when he took the second pitch of his at-bat at got it out of Fenway Park in a hurry.

That marked No. 27 on the season for Devers, and it put the Red Sox up 3-2.