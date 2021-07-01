What Chris Sale Appreciates Most About This ‘Sandpaper’ Red Sox Team

NESN Logo Sign In

He hasn’t yet contributed to their on-field success, but Chris Sale remains in awe of what his Boston Red Sox teammates have done this season.

Sale on Thursday spoke to reporters, mostly about his recovery from Tommy John surgery and his potentially looming rehab assignment. But he also spoke about what he admires most in this season’s Red Sox team, which entered play Thursday holding the best record in the American League.

“When I think of this team, I just think of grit. Just, sandpaper. There’s not an ounce of quit in anybody. And this is a team that’s kind of constructed with grinder guys, like guys that just don’t take no for an answer, never give up,” Sale told reporters. “How many come-from-behind wins have we had? How many times have we been down three, four runs in the first inning? Second inning? Or in the sixth or seventh inning? And come back and gotten that (win). And, you know, if and when our starter did stumble a little bit, our offense is right there to pick us up. Bullpen’s right there to keep it where it’s at. And then, you know, the back end of our bullpen is about as strong as anybody. So, I think that this team is really gritty. We find ways to win on days that we probably shouldn’t win. And that’s a good quality to have.”

The Red Sox on Thursday will look to complete a sweep of the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Afterward, Boston will head to the West Coast for a six-game California road trip.