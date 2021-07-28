NESN Logo Sign In

Sean Kuraly is on the move after five seasons with the Boston Bruins, but he’s taking some very valuable lessons with him.

Kuraly signed a four-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday afternoon after the start of NHL free agency began. He mostly served as a fourth-line right winger in Boston.

The 28-year-old played alongside some seasoned veterans including Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara and David Krejci, to name a few. And he addressed one major thing he learned while wearing the eight-spoked B.

“But what I take from them … is their practice habits,” Kuraly told reporters during his press conference after the deal was announced, per The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline. “They practice so hard every single day. They didn’t care if it was against a kid that was just called up (from the minors) or a guy who’s been here for eight years, they went hard. Every drill is just, ‘I win. That’s what I do,’ and this is in practice. You go so hard on the ice and then you get off the ice and have a great time hanging out with each other.”

It really comes as no shock that the core veterans, both current and former, took practice seriously given how they play at such a high level on a nightly basis.

The Bruins stayed busy throughout Wednesday, but they still have some needs to address.