Simone Biles is beginning to shed light on one of the great mysteries of the Tokyo Olympics.

The superstar gymnast told reporters Tuesday she withdrew from the women’s gymnastics team final because she wasn’t in the right frame of mind to compete. Biles apparently was struggling to cope with the stress of being one of the faces of both Team USA and the Tokyo Olympics. Biles exited the competition after one rotation. She had tried to perform an Amanar vault during the first rotation but pulled out of the move in midair and failed to stick her landing, producing a disappointing score. She exited the finals minutes later, with USA Gymnastics citing a “medical issue” as the reason.

After cheering on her teammates to the silver medal, Biles offered additional insight into her withdrawal.

“I’m okay,” Biles said. “Just dealing with some things internally that will get fixed in the next couple of days.”

Simone Biles spoke after the U.S. finished second in the team final.



She said Tuesday was ?really stressful? and she had ?never felt like this going into a competition.? pic.twitter.com/fVt0u0hJmN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 27, 2021

Biles, 24, detailed the timeline for her decision in a press conference.

“Today has been really stressful,” she said, per CNN’s Coy Wire. ” ? We had a workout this morning. It went okay, and then, just that 5.5-hour break or something I was just like shaking, could barely nap. I just never get like this going into a competition before. And I tried to go out here and have fun and warm-ups in the back went a little bit better. But once I came out here I was like ‘No. Mental’s not there, so I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself.'”